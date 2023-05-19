Fire engulfs travel trailer parked in between homes in Broward

WEST PARK, Fla. – A fire engulfed a travel trailer that was parked in between houses on Friday in southern Broward County’s city of West Park. A woman was able to escape unharmed.

Dozens of Broward Sheriff firefighters kept the flames from spreading and everyone safe, as smoke billowed from the trailer, according to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane.

“The trailer was fully engulfed in flames and spreading quickly to the nearby house as well as an adjacent trailer in a neighboring yard,” Kane said.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack from above while the fire turned the 20-foot trailer into a charred shell along 37 Marion Road, near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

“Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, which were sweeping through the trailer, saving the nearby home and second trailer,” Kane said

The state fire marshall responded. Kane reported it took about 30 firefighters some 20 minutes to control the flames.

“Due to the rapid response and aggressive fire attack, firefighters were able to save the resident’s home and neighbor’s trailer from being consumed by flames,” Kane said adding the cause of the fire remained under investigation on Friday afternoon.