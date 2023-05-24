Man fatally shot possibly in retaliation for another shooting, relatives say

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, and relatives say they believe it was retaliation for another shooting that occurred last year.

GOULDS, Fla. – A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade, and relatives say they believe it was retaliation for another shooting that occurred last year.

Wednesday’s shooting was reported at the Arthur Mays Villas residential community on Southwest 115th Court near 222nd Street in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade.

So far, detectives have not released any official information as to what exactly happened out there, but according to family members who arrived at the scene, a man was shot and killed there overnight.

That man was identified by family members as 30-year-old Diaunte Smith.

According to a woman who identified herself as Smith’s mother-in-law, Smith was recently arrested by police on an attempted murder charge in connection to another shooting which took place last September in the same area.

In that case, Smith was accused of shooting a man following a physical altercation.

He was arrested May 8 on one count of third-degree attempted murder, one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Relatives said Smith was released from jail a few weeks ago after posting bond.

They believe Wednesday morning’s shooting was potentially retaliation for that other case with the shooter allegedly chasing Smith in between some homes before eventually shooting and killing him.

“Diaunte is my son-in-law. He’s my dead son’s best friend and he’s a good guy. You know, he was in trouble years ago, but he was trying to straighten out his life or whatever, but I really think in my heart this incident is about revenge,” Asia Rouxxpann said.

Rouxxpann provided Local 10 News a photo of Smith, who was a father to a 7-year-old girl.

Smith’s body was later removed from the scene by the medical examiner, with no description of the shooter having been released so far.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.