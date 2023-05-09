81º

Homeless man faces attempted murder charge after shooting victim in southwest Miami-Dade

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Crime
Diaunte Smith, 25 is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a man in September. (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a homeless man Monday evening after they said he shot another man following a physical altercation in southwest Miami-Dade in September.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, Diaunte Jovon Smith, 25, is facing one count of third-degree attempted murder, one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

Authorities said they responded to a shooting around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 22., when they discovered Courtney L. Comer suffering from a gunshot wound to his right foot at a parking lot near the 22000 block of Southwest 112th Avenue.

According to detectives, Smith, who was known to the victim, was engaged in a physical altercation with Comer when he pulled a gun out and shot him.

Police said Smith also shot the gun towards a road with high traffic “disregarding the safety of innocent bystanders.”

Detectives said they presented Comer with a photograph where he identified Smith as the shooter.

Police said Smith was taken into custody and then transported to Miami-Dade’s South District Police Station for an investigation where he denied any involvement in the incident.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he will await processing.

