Man charged in 2-year-old’s shooting death says nothing after bonding out of jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The man charged in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl has bonded out of jail.

Police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Lius Appolon over the weekend.

He bonded out of the Broward County Main Jail on Monday wearing the same green hoodie and black sweatpants he had one when taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Appolon has since been charged with manslaughter.

The shooting happened on Saturday at a Pompano Beach apartment building near Northwest Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue.

First responders rushed to the scene and airlifted the child to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives said Appolon left a gun out in the apartment. It is not clear who pulled the trigger.

Moments after he walked out of jail, a woman showed up yelling for him.

She escorted him to an SUV as Appolon hid his face before getting inside. The woman said she was Appolon’s sister.

“I’m not going to deny him,” she said before getting in the car and driving off.