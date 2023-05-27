80º

BSO: 1 hospitalized following shooting in Pompano Beach

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County, Crime
The Broward County Sheriff's Office (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Pompano Beach Saturday afternoon.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting call near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just east of Interstate 95.

Authorities said the victim involved in the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victim’s age, gender and identity have not been released at this time.

Deputies have not said if a suspect was detained after the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh the page or watch Local 10 News for the latest updates.

