Denver prepares to host NBA Finals as Miami Heat arrive in Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver prepares to host the NBA Finals

DENVER – Against all odds, the Miami Heat have earned their spot in the NBA Finals. This year, the fun will start in the Mile High City.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday night when the Heat visit the Denver Nuggets.

Denver is setting the stage for what will no doubt be a thrilling series.

It’ll get started at Ball Arena, where crews are busy getting everything together.

In downtown Denver, fans of the Nuggets have been patiently waiting to see who their opponent is for the Finals and they are looking forward to the chance to make history themselves.

The Nuggets have never won an NBA Championship.

Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez was among the Denver faithful wearing her Heat gear, but she was assured there is nothing but love for all out-of-towners.

“We’re pretty congenial to the other fans, as long you don’t get too out of control,” said Nuggets fan Larry Snodgrass.

There was at least one fan already in Denver ready to root on the Heat.

“I’m rooting for the underdog, who doesn’t like a No. 8-seed in the championship,” said Josh Gooley. “Definitely Miami.”