Miami Heat fans take to the streets to celebrate Game 7 win

Miami Heat fans took to the streets Monday night to celebrate the Heat’s Game 7 win against the Boston Celtics.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat upset the second-seeded Boston Celtics Monday night, winning Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to once again move on to the NBA finals.

With the Heat playing this game on the road, fans in Miami anxiously watched from inside the Kaseya Center.

“Heat winning today -- I have no doubt about it,” one fan told Local 10 ahead of the game.

Diehards desperately tried to keep it together.

“You have to think positive,” one fan said.

“We just have to stay focused,” another added.

Some embraced their faith.

“I believe in a higher power,” one fan said.

“We gotta keep our heads up and have our faith in all the players,” another added.

But after four quarters, it was the white hot Heat that came out ahead, winning by a final score of 103 to 84.

The big win drew out fans all over South Florida.

Sky 10 captured a celebration in downtown Miami as pumped up people gathered outside the Kaseya Center.

Large crowds also lined the streets in Hialeah and Westchester, celebrating as only South Florida can — with their pots and pans.