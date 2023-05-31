Chipotle to give out free burritos, bowls during NBA Finals

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away free burritos and bowls during the 2023 NBA Finals whenever someone hits a three-pointer.

Chipotle announced Monday the “Free-Pointer” promotion which will run during the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

When a three pointer is successful, Chipotle will give a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter.

The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.

Chipotle said it will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.

“Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle in a news release. “This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”

The NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Heat are looking to capture their fourth championship in franchise history while the Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule