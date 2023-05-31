North Miami Beach mayor arrested on illegal voting charges

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was arrested Wednesday morning on illegal voting charges, officials said.

The charges involve voting from an address where he did not live.

DeFillipo was first elected in 2018. He previously served as a city commissioner from May 2013 to November 2018.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed DeFillipo’s arrest just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, saying it planned to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon on his arrest for “voting irregularities.”

