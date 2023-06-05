Developing: Car turns up submerged in Broward canal

Authorities in Broward County were investigating how a car turned up submerged under water in a canal on Monday morning.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As water levels dropped on Monday, a car turned up submerged in a canal in Broward County.

Deputies and fire rescue personnel responded to a canal in the area of 71 Street and McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

A Honda turned up in a canal on Monday morning in Broward County. (Courtesy photo)

A team of divers searched the car and didn’t find anyone dead inside, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Luis Castro and Stephany Heilbron contributed to this report.