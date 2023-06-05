Police: Man stabs estranged wife, 2 of her relatives in northwest Miami-Dade

Three family members were stabbed Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they said stabbed his estranged wife and two of her relatives on Sunday.

The triple stabbing was reported at a home in the area of Northwest 62nd Avenue and 113th Terrace near Hialeah.

According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the woman and her estranged husband got into an argument Sunday afternoon that escalated into a physical altercation.

Rodriguez said the husband then pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman, along with her brother and another one of her male relatives.

He then fled the scene before police arrived, Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, the woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and her brother was taken to Hialeah Hospital. The other victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

All are expected to recover.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.