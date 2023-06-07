‘Just shoot me, bro,’ Pompano Beach murder suspect says before being fatally shot by deputies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released bodycam footage of their encounter with a Pompano Beach murder suspect that resulted in the suspect being fatally shot.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, two brothers, Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, and Zonchez Prince, 39, of Jacksonville, were wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred shortly before 3 a.m. May 12 near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach outside the victim’s home.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim, Andrew Ford, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

A deputy immediately administered life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported Ford to a local hospital where he died.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, detectives later identified the suspects and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Caro said Zonchez Prince was located in Clay County last month, but pulled out a gun as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies tried to detain him, leading them to discharge their weapons, killing him.

WATCH JSO’S CRITICAL INCIDENT BRIEFING AND BODYCAM FOOTAGE: (Warning: Video contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised)

In the video released Tuesday deputies are heard outside a shopping plaza ordering Zonchez Prince to come out of his vehicle with his hands up.

“Just shoot me, bro,” Zonchez Prince tells a deputy.

“We’re not going to shoot you. Step out of the car,” the deputy responds. “Step out of the car. Show us your hand, sir.”

But authorities said Zonchez Prince didn’t comply and they were forced to fire once they saw he had a gun in his hand.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit are the lead agencies investigating that shooting.

Caro said BSO deputies, meanwhile, located Brandon Prince in Fort Lauderdale on May 21 and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

He was transported to the BSO Main Jail, where he was booked on one count of first-degree murder.

A motive for the initial shooting remains unclear.