Brothers accused of Pompano Beach murder identified, 1 killed by deputies

Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, faces one count of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrew Ford.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives identified two brothers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month in Broward County as Brandon Prince, 34, of Pompano Beach, and Zonchez Prince, 39, of Jacksonville.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. May 12 near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street in Pompano Beach outside the victim’s home.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim, Andrew Ford, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Andrew Ford, 32, was fatally shot on May 12, 2023. (WPLG)

A deputy immediately administered life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported Ford to a local hospital where he died.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, detectives later identified the suspects and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

Caro said Zonchez Prince was located in Clay County last Friday, but pulled out a gun as Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT deputies tried to detain him, leading them to discharge their weapons, killing him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit are the lead agencies investigating that shooting.

Caro said BSO deputies, meanwhile, located Brandon Prince in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday and took him into custody during a traffic stop.

He was transported to the BSO Main Jail, where he was booked on one count of first-degree murder.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.