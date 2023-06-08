Community, local leaders thrilled to welcome Lionel Messi to Fort Lauderdale

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – South Florida is in the global spotlight following the news that Lionel Messi was coming to play for Inter Miami.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos that it would be more than a financial impact, that this is something that will bring the community together, and he really commended the owners of the team for making it happen.

Messi announced the decision that he will come to play for Inter Miami on Wednesday.

While there are some details still being finalized, the star soccer has made it clear that he will play for Major League Soccer right here in South Florida.

There are reports of the Mas brothers and David Beckham offering Messi $54 million per season for four years. That deal would likely be sweetened by Apple and Adidas, as well as by MLS, which could possibly offer team ownership incentives.

Fans are elated to see the Argentinean legend in an Inter Miami kit, but it is local leaders who say, without a doubt, this will have a huge economic impact to South Florida.

Ticket sales for Inter Miami are already rising significantly.

Trantalis said there are already discussions of having some of the team’s games played at Hard Rock Stadium because of the large crowds expected.

“My hats off the owners of the team to really come together and make this happen and to be so successful at making this happen,” said Trantalis. “Needless to say, there will be larger audience participation. We have a beautiful stadium here I understand we may alternate with Hard Rock.”

Ramos asked the mayor if he was concerned about the team moving down to a stadium in the city of Miami, where the Beckham group would like to build Miami Freedom Park.

He said if that were to happen, Fort Lauderdale was always intended to be the center of the team, with their administrative offices and training facilities remaining there.