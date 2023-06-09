Federal officer jailed in Keys for 3rd time in 9 days; bond revoked

KEY WEST, Fla. – A federal law enforcement officer accused of domestic violence in Key West was jailed for a third time in less than two weeks Thursday — this time on a charge of failure to appear, according to Monroe County jail records.

Scott Dale Hatfield, 38, was first charged with stalking and battering his ex-girlfriend in Key West on May 31. Police arrested him again Wednesday after they accused him of violating a no-contact order.

Now it appears the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer will be staying put in the Monroe County Jail.

Court records show Hatfield’s bonds after each arrest, $70,000 and $25,000 respectively, were revoked by Monroe County Judge Mark Wilson on Thursday.

In a statement to Local 10 News, Hatfield’s attorney said his client “never failed to appear” and said his bond was revoked “due to a subsequent allegation.”

Attorney Daniel Lewin also expressed “significant doubts” about whether the allegations were true:

“It is my great honor to represent Scott Hatfield. He is a decorated veteran and member of law enforcement whose life has been dedicated to serving others. He looks forward to his day in court and never failed to appear. His appearance was not required at the last court date, which is set mainly for the purpose of entering a plea of not guilty. His bond was revoked due to a subsequent allegation, and he turned himself in at the jail as required. We have significant doubts about the veracity of the allegations. It is clear that emotions and personal conflicts have factored into the situation. Mr. Hatfield is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and I urge the public and the media to withhold judgment until all the facts have been presented and evaluated.” Daniel Lewin, Hatfield's attorney

The court issued a bench warrant for Hatfield’s arrest on Wednesday, records show. An arraignment hearing following his latest arrest is scheduled for June 21.

CBP issued a statement following Hatfield’s initial arrest, noting that he had been placed on “administrative duties” pending the outcome of the domestic violence investigation.

An agency spokesperson added: “CBP stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission, and the overwhelming majority of CBP employees and officers perform their duties with honor and distinction, working tirelessly every day to keep our country safe.”