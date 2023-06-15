Man confesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI – A 63-year-old man is facing charges Thursday for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County after he confessed to the crime, police said.

Donaldo Pineda was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram truck at about 9:50 p.m. on June 12, when he struck and killed a pedestrian, according to a police report.

Pineda was traveling north on the outside lane of Northwest 17 Avenue when he struck the victim at 127 Street, slowed down, but didn’t stop and fled, according to the police arrest report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where the victim died.

Detectives had surveillance video of the 2011 Dodge Ram truck and found it on June 14, near the Caballero Rivero Dade North cemetery in the Golden Glades area with a new bumper grille near the damaged one, according to the police report.

Police officers arrested Pineda at about 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, and faced with the evidence he confessed during questioning, police said. Corrections booked him at about 12:15 a.m., on Thursday, at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.

Pineda is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with a death, a first-degree felony, and attempted tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony. A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.