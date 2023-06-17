Suarez says he would make great president because he is ‘not afraid to make tough choices’

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told PBS viewers on Friday that he would make a great president of the United States because he is “not afraid to make tough choices.”

Suarez also argued that a Hispanic Republican president would be more likely to solve the immigration policy issues that affect DACA-eligible migrants.

Suarez, 45, made the statements during an interview with Amna Nawaz on the PBS NewsHour after he recently announced he was joining the crowded Republican primary.

The Cuban American said he would be able “to hopefully convince Republicans that they shouldn’t be afraid of legalizing certain immigrants who are going to be productive members of our society like my parents were when they came to this country at 12 and 7.”

Nawaz referred to Suarez as a “centrist” and the third Florida man to join the long list of Republican primary candidates. The other two are Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

“In Miami, we have already shown that our city is willing to lead into this new world of opportunity of crypto,” Suarez said.

DeSantis is also campaigning as a supporter of crypto and an opponent of the Federal Reserve’s central bank digital currency.

Suarez said his experience in executive leadership at the mayoral level has allowed him to “actually cut taxes,” and create “tremendous prosperity.”

Both DeSantis and Suarez alluded during interviews that they would pardon Trump if elected.

“I wouldn’t rule out a pardon for either party if it can heal the nation,” Suarez said.

Nawaz acknowledged Suarez was recently under scrutiny over money that he received from a real estate developer.

Related social media