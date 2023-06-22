State rests in battery trial of former Miami Gardens police officer

The trial of a former Miami Gardens police officer continued Thursday despite concerns raised over a video.

MIAMI – The trial of a former Miami Gardens police officer continued Thursday despite concerns raised over a video.

“I’m not inclined to have this entire video, because I don’t think it’s relevant to the issue at hand,” Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez said.

The video is the key piece of evidence in the case. The state alleges that it shows Jordy Yanes Martel using excessive force during the arrest of Satifya Satchell.

Only a portion of the video was entered into evidence.

“My client does not want a mistrial, but he does want the video played in full,” defense attorney David Braun said.

The defense continued its cross examination of Satchell Thursday.

“You suggested, ‘Can I drive over’ right? And he responds to you that that’s not acceptable, right?” Braun asked.

“Correct,” Satchell said.

The confrontation in January 2020 started when Satchell was in her car, attempting to leave the Tootsie’s Cabaret strip club.

The club had asked the officer, who was working an off-duty detail there as security, to warn her not to come back after she allegedly threw money at a waitress.

But Satchell allegedly refused to get out of her car to be issued a trespass warning.

That’s when the situation escalated.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that Yanes Martel had “no legal authority to detain the victim,” who he forcibly removed her from her vehicle, and took to the ground before kneeling on her neck.

Yanes Martel wrote in a police report that Satchell “purposely and maliciously struck me on the right part of my lower lip with a closed fist ..(she) continued to fight officers by kicking and punching.”

The state has rested its case.

Yanes Martel’s defense team has been calling its witnesses. Among them was the bouncer at the club and an expert witness and former police officer who is suggesting that the officer used proper protocol during the arrest.

Another issue that remains uncertain, however, is whether the officer had a legal basis to arrest the woman.