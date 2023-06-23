Daughter hoping for new info on father’s disappearance from over 40 years ago

Eugene “Gene” Pavey has been missing since 1982.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida cold case has stumped investigators for more than 40 years.

A man mysteriously disappeared as he set sail for a new life.

His daughter explained to Local 10 News how she is holding onto hope 41 years later.

The story writes like a Hollywood movie.

Eugene “Gene” Pavey was a kingpin for the Columbian cartel, according to his only daughter Dallyn Pavey.

Gene led a colorful life, a traveler, a creative man who eventually made his way to Miami, an Oceanside paradise intertwined with drugs, money, and partying.

“It was 80′s, it was like Miami Vice at the time,” said Pavey.

His daughter says her savvy father chased dollars and lived in luxury.

“He started selling cocaine,” she said. “I always said his houses got bigger and his cars got smaller and he just turned into a very wealthy guy.”

Gene found love in Melanie Mass and they would marry in a lavish wedding.

Six weeks later, Gene and his new bride planned to move the Abaco Islands.

They set sail on July 1, 1982 from Fort Lauderdale…never to be seen again.

“They never made it to Abaco and they were missing and they just disappeared into thin air,” said Pavey.

For decades theories ran through her mind.

“Pirates could’ve got them in the Bermuda Triangle,” she said. “It is possible a wave came and took them under.”

She hoped the two simply started over in secrecy somewhere far away.

“Maybe they just went to South America and changed their identities,” Pavey said.

The case bitter cold, Pavey moved on with her life, but she wondered about her mysterious father who seemingly vanished.

Last year she contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department, who located her father’s case.

Cold case detectives released a new flyer hoping someone out there might remember the couple.

“It would be great if they were alive somewhere but I realize that is probably not true, but I would love to have some closure,” Pavey said.

Gene Pavey would be 91 years old and his wife Melanie Mass would be in her 60′s.

Pavey’s daughter just wants to know what really happened to her father, even if it is just an anonymous tip.