Video shows man being bit, dragged out of boat by shark at Everglades National Park

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. – A group of fishermen experienced a terrifying moment after one of them was pulled into the water by a bull shark that latched onto his hand.

The man was bitten on the hand Friday morning by a shark at Everglades National Park.

Local 10 News viewer Michael Russo sent video that showed the shark latching onto the hand of the fisherman and then dragging him in the water.

His friends immediately jumped into action, screaming “Get him! Get him!” as they pulled him back into the boat.

According to the National Park Service, officials are unsure of the species of the shark that bit the man.

They said park rangers responded to the scene and one of the park EMTs treated the man before he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

It’s unclear how serious the hand injury is.

No other details were immediately released.