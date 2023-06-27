88º

Miami man who vanished is in danger, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Esteban Valencia vanished on Monday in Miami, police said Tuesday. (MPD)

MIAMI – Police officers are searching for a 30-year-old man who didn’t come home on Monday night in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, detectives believe Esteban Valencia is in danger.

Valencia was last seen wearing a black tank top, beige cargo pants, and brown and black sneakers, according to a police flyer. He has long hair and wears a ponytail, and he is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and he weighs about 165 pounds.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

