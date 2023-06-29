FAA: Flight to FLL diverted due to ‘passenger disturbance’ involving Delta employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident that led to a flight being diverted from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Wednesday.

According to the FAA, Delta Air Lines Flight 1378 was flying from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to FLL when it was forced to divert due to a disturbance involving a passenger.

Local 10 News spoke with one passenger that said one man on the flight got into a verbal disagreement with a flight attendant, which led Delta to divert the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta.

Once you touch a flight attendant, you’re done,” They took both the father and it looked like a daughter and the police came. They’re in big trouble and should be banned from Delta together.

The exact nature of the disturbance isn’t being released.

Delta released the following statement, saying the incident involved a passenger and one of their flight attendants:

“Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority. We are in contact with our flight attendant to provide support and are cooperating with authorities in their investigation. Delta has long been a leading advocate on behalf of our people and our customers to ensure the aggressive and timely prosecution of unruly passengers.”

The flight was allowed to continue on to Fort Lauderdale following several hours on the ground in Atlanta.

Authorities have not said if any arrests were made following the incident.