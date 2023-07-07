Civilian Award recipient: ‘I hope it inspires people to pay more attention to their surroundings’

MIRAMAR, Fla. – The heroes at Miramar Fire Rescue took notice of Local 10 News Anchor Eric Yutzy and they decided to honor him with the Civilian Award.

Yutzy was driving when he noticed Gabriel Ortiz on Oct. 7, near the intersection of Southwest 172 Avenue and Miramar Parkway. He rolled down his window and heard Gabriel screaming in pain.

“I was on a skateboard and I fell, but I had to keep running to find someone because I was on a sidewalk by myself,” Gabriel said.

He didn’t know he had fractured his arm in multiple places. Yutzy did notice the bone had punctured through Gabriel’s skin, so he got out of his car and helped him to call 911 and his grandmother Luz Ortiz.

Yutzy stood by Gabriel until Miramar Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

“It’s just great that someone like him was there for me,” Gabriel said.

Miramar Fire Rescue’s Bo Dixon said Yutzy was very deserving of the award given to civilians who are aware of when others are in need and step in to help.

“He literally was a wounded kid on the sidewalk. Everyone’s at the light going about their business,” Dixon said. “Thank God Eric stopped because nobody else did.”

Yutzy said he was grateful for the award and appreciated its true purpose.

“I think at the end of the day, I hope it inspires people to pay more attention to their surroundings,” Yutzy said.