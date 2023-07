MIAMI – Miami-Dade Police officers are continuing to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Authorities said Bryan Palacio was arrested during a street takeover operation early Saturday morning.

Detectives said they spotted the 20-year-old doing donuts at the intersection of Northwest 20th Street and 30th Avenue.

Palacio was driving in a stolen car, police said.

He was booked on multiple charges, including reckless driving and grand theft.