Developing: Police pursuit ends with 2-vehicle crash on Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade

A police pursuit ended on Monday in southwestern Miami-Dade County.

Police officers blocked an area near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 88 Street, better known as Kendall Drive.

Miami-Dade police officers in patrol cars, motormen, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took over Krome Avenue near two crashed cars.

A car crashed on the side of the road during a police pursuit on Monday in southwestern Miami-Dade County. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A matted gray car was off the road, under trees, and it had lost a tire. The other car was a silver Lexus with a sunroof. It was parked on the grass of a median next to a marked patrol car and had frontal damage.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch aerial video from SKY 10 (No audio)

(NO AUDIO) SKY 10 flies over the scene of a crash on Krome Avenue on Monday in southwestern Miami-Dade County.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez contributed to this report.

