Developing: Police pursuit ends with 2-vehicle crash on Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade

A police pursuit ended on Monday in southwestern Miami-Dade County.
Police officers blocked an area near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Southwest 88 Street, better known as Kendall Drive.
Miami-Dade police officers in patrol cars, motormen, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took over Krome Avenue near two crashed cars.
A matted gray car was off the road, under trees, and it had lost a tire. The other car was a silver Lexus with a sunroof. It was parked on the grass of a median next to a marked patrol car and had frontal damage.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
