Florida official explaining new Black history public education standards in Miami-Dade gets booed

KENDALL, Fla. – John Duebel, a Florida Department of Education official, braved a group of teachers on Monday at Miami-Dade College’s campus in Kendall.

Duebel, the director of Social Studies and the Arts Bureau of Standards and Instructional Support, defended The Florida Board of Education’s 216-page new set of public education standards passed on Wednesday in Orlando.

Some of the teachers furiously booed Duebel when he highlighted the state’s instruction for middle school students to teach “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“This has been interpreted to mean slaves benefited from slavery and that is not the standard at all,” Duebel, of Tallahassee, said. “What this is saying is, this is not the story simply of victims who whithered in the face of repression, but rather the story of a resilient people who responded to their oppressors.”

Vice President Kamala Harris took issue with the instruction on Friday and said Florida extremists were using public education to “push propaganda” to the detriment of the students.

“How is it that anyone could suggest that in the midst of these atrocities,” Harris said, “that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is campaigning to become the Republican candidate to run against President Joe Biden in 2024, responded to Harris on Twitter, now rebranded as X.

“Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida’s educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children,” DeSantis wrote. “Florida stands in their way and we will continue to expose their agenda and their lies.”

The new instructions do not enhance lessons on The Ocoee massacre of Nov. 2, 1920, when a mob of white men stood against Blacks voting and killed about 50 in Florida’s Orange County. Instead, it instructs high school students must learn about “acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans.”

This also outraged Andrew Spar, the president of The Florida Education Association, a statewide teachers union, who released a statement that Wednesday saying “Florida’s students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation’s divisions rather than deepen them.”

In response, Derrick Johnson, the president of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, released a statement saying the prominent civil rights organization condemns the new standards as “an attempt” to go back to devaluing Black lives and is prepared to fight.

“It is imperative that we understand that the horrors of slavery and Jim Crow were a violation of human rights and represent the darkest period in American history,” Johnson wrote. “We refuse to go back.”