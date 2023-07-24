85º

Miami-Dade Police Dept. Director Freddy Ramirez hospitalized

Director Ramirez suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area

Elsa Bolt, Executive Producer

TAMPA, Fla – Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez has been hospitalized in the Tampa area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued the following statement:

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery. We ask you to please keep him in your prayers. Details surrounding the incident are being investigated jointly by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. We will provide information as it becomes available.”

