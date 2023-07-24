90º

LIVE

Local News

Mayor names interim head of Miami-Dade police after Ramirez shooting

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Ian Margol, Reporter

Tags: Doral, Miami-Dade County, Freddy Ramirez
MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez presented Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels with a 30-year service award in February of 2023. (Twitter, Twitter)

DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava named a new interim head of the county’s police department Monday after incumbent Director Freddy Ramirez shot and wounded himself Sunday.

In a letter to county commissioners, Levine Cava announced she had appointed Deputy Director Stephanie V. Daniels to the position of interim director of the Miami-Dade Police Department “until further notice.”

She also named Chief of Corrections and Forensics JD Patterson to serve as the interim chief of public safety, which oversees MDPD, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation, Miami-Dade Emergency Management and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ramirez holds both job titles, though officials haven’t commented on his future with the department as he recovers from his injuries.

Daniels, who grew up in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, has served with the department since 1992. She was the first Black woman to be named an assistant director of MDPD and the first woman to be named deputy director.

At the time of her promotion to assistant director in 2016, then-Director Juan Perez said he could think of no one more tenacious, respected and with more integrity to fill the role.

Patterson was a longtime MDPD officer and eventually served as director of the agency after then Mayor Carlos Gimenez appointed him as the county’s top cop in 2013.

Patterson is moving into an old role, at least temporarily; he previously held the role of chief public safety officer under Levine Cava before she moved him to overseeing the corrections department in a 2022 staff shakeup.

“Please join me in continuing to pray for Chief Ramirez’s swift recovery, as we thank Deputy Director Daniels and Chief Patterson for their service,” Levine Cava wrote to commissioners.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter