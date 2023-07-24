Police leaders, elected officials react to Ramirez shooting

DORAL, Fla. – Local and state law enforcement officials and elected officials offered their support for Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez Monday after he shot and wounded himself along Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County the previous night.

Ramirez was in the Tampa area attending the Sheriff’s Summer Conference, which was being held at the JW Marriott in downtown Tampa. Sunday evening was the first night of the four-day event.

Multiple sources tell Local 10 News that Ramirez and his wife, who he has been married to since 1995, had been in an argument earlier in the night that led to a witness calling Tampa police. Those sources say that while police made no arrests, the pair was kicked out of the hotel and Ramirez later shot himself.

Steadman Stahl, who leads the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association, the union representing MDPD officers, praised Ramirez’s leadership in an interview with Local 10 News, saying he hoped the director would make a full recovery.

“He’s a great man has done a lot of great things for the community and we are just absolutely shocked that our leader for the MDPD has found himself hospitalized right now.” Stahl said. “He’s a good man, a good father, a great personal friend of mine and like I said it’s devastating to even be standing here talking about this kind of stuff.”

A number of police chiefs from South Florida and elsewhere in the state also offered support.

MDPD employees and police chaplains also gathered to pray for Ramirez Monday.

Ramirez’s boss, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, shared a statement on Twitter:

“Our hearts are with Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez and his family during this difficult time. All that matters right now is his wellbeing and we continue to pray for his speedy recovery,” she said.

Other elected officials weighed in as well, including members of Congress who represent Miami-Dade County.

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said his “prayers are with Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and his family.”

“Wishing for a swift recovery to Miami-Dade Police Director and @5000RoleModels mentor, @AFreddyRamirez,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him during this challenging time.”

Republican U.S. Rep. and former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez also offered well-wishes Monday.

“Our prayers are with Police Director Freddy Ramirez,” he said. “Lourdes and I are praying for his quick and speedy recovery.”

Broward U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose district included a portion of Miami-Dade County, also praised Ramirez.

“Freddy and I worked closely together during the Surfside building collapse tragedy, where he painstakingly worked nonstop on the frontlines of an unspeakable disaster. His leadership is beyond compare,” Wasserman Schultz said. “He has been a rock for our community during that unprecedented crisis and as a law enforcement leader.”