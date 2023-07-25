Convicted felon ‘Hazzard’ arrested again in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 36-year-old convicted felon known as “Hazzard” and “Flaco” was on probation when police officers arrested him early Tuesday morning for driving a stolen work van in Miami-Dade County, records show.

Alexander Cordovi, who told police officers that he was born in Los Angeles, California, has a Florida record of arrests in Pasco, Hillsborough, Seminole, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

In Miami-Dade, Cordovi was convicted twice of grand theft of a motor vehicle in 2006 and again in 2022. In Broward, he was convicted of fleeing and eluding a police officer in 2008.

Alexander Cordovi has been in and out of prison in Florida since 2007 and was last released in 2019, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. (FDOC)

Most recently, Miami-Dade police officers reported they found Cordovi was up to no good again. This time in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville area.

A police officer described the area of Cordovi’s arrest as “a dead-end street in a closed industrial area, where stolen vehicles are commonly abandoned.”

A license plate reader first alerted police officers to a stolen 1999 Chevrolet work van in a commercial area near State Road 112, according to a police report.

After a search, the officers found Cordovi in the stolen work van and arrested him after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Northwest 38 Street and 33 Avenue, records show.

Miami-Dade correctional officers booked Cordovi at about 4:15 a.m., on Tuesday and he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon, records show.

Cordovi’s criminal record in Florida also includes convictions for burglary and grand theft in 2009 in Hillsborough, and drug-related charges that same year in Pasco. The Florida Department of Corrections released Cordovi from prison in 2019 and his probation was supposed to end on Jan. 5, 2024, records show.

Although his bond for the grand theft was $5,000 on Tuesday in Miami-Dade, records show Cordovi also has two pending warrant cases for driving without a license and a probation violation.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Arrest location