Police: Miami man shot after refusing to pay for pot from dealer he met on Grindr

MIAMI – A drug dealer shot a Miami man he first met on Grindr because he failed to pay for 3 grams of marijuana, according to police.

Authorities arrested the accused gunman, Aaron Robert Pavey, 22, of Hollywood, on Thursday.

According to a report by the Miami Police Department, the victim met Pavey through the dating app, mainly used by gay and bisexual men, in late June. Police said he purchased pot from Pavey and smoked it with him “a few times” leading up to the shooting.

The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. Monday, July 24.

Police said after texting Pavey that he was looking to buy some marijuana, the victim arrived home to the 50 block of Northwest 42nd Street in the Buena Vista neighborhood. Pavey was already parked nearby, they said.

According to the arrest report, the victim went to Pavey’s car for the drug exchange; he then took the pot without paying and began walking towards his house.

As the victim walked away, police said Pavey yelled “I’m going to shoot you!” He then fired multiple times hitting the victim once in the leg and grazing him in his right arm.

Police said at least seven shots hit the victim’s house, four of which went inside.

Authorities later located Pavey in the Highland Lakes subdivision of northeast Miami-Dade’s Ojus area Thursday afternoon and arrested him on one count of attempted murder and two counts of shooting a deadly missile.

As of Friday afternoon, he was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.