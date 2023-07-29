Tamarac woman vanishes after fender bender in Delray Beach

A woman left her home in Tamarac to visit an apartment in Delray Beach, and vanished. Her family is asking the public for help with finding her.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Alica Brown said her 62-year-old mother, Louis Brown, who lives in Tamarac vanished after she was last seen on Tuesday wearing a black jumpsuit and brown jacket.

“It’s out of the norm for her, and I just want her home,” the distraught daughter said.

Alyssa Troiano, a real estate agent, said Louis Brown was with her touring an apartment in Delray Beach and she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

“We were discussing, you know, possibly, putting in an offer, possibly rent to own, so we were having a good conversation,” Troiano said.

Detectives haven’t been able to find Louis Brown or her 2018 Nissan Rouge after she was involved in a minor fender bender.

Alica Brown had a message for her mother: “I love you, if you can see this, I hope you’re watching, I hope you’re listening, please make contact because your family is missing you and loves you.”