Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera honored; Marlins fall behind early in loss

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) raises his cap to the applause of fans during a pre-game ceremony celebrating his career before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Over 30,000 packed loanDepot park to watch their hero Miguel Cabrera step into the batter’s box on Venezuelan Heritage Day.

Cabrera, who won a World Series with the Marlins and spent five years of his career with the organization, closed 2-for-4 with a strikeout and a run scored in Detroit’s 5-0 shutout victory Saturday afternoon.

The Marlins (56-49) were hoping for a second consecutive great outing at the hands of right-hander Johnny Cueto.

Cueto allowed four runs in six innings of work, but the home run ball came back to bite the veteran.

Luis Arraez continued his hot hitting, bumping his average up to .381 after his two-hit showing.

The team left nine men on base, however, and could not create consistency on offense.

loanDepot park showed out: Ready for this? 32,936 were in attendance Saturday afternoon, making it the highest attendance in any home game since April of 2017.

Loud and expected ovation for Miguel Cabrera: Set to hang his cleats after the conclusion of the 2023 season, Cabrera was greeted to cheers and a standing ovation in each of his three plate appearances. In his first trip, Cabrera took a brief moment by taking off his helmet to thank the crowd.

On Deck: Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will look to help the Marlins take the best-of-three series Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET before hosting the Philadelphia Phillies for a crucial four-game tilt that starts Monday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET.