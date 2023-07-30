Shooter wearing mask opens fire on man in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Police are searching for the masked suspect who opened fire on a man in Opa-locka.

It happened on Sunday morning along the 700 block of Opa-locka Boulevard.

According to police, the shooter fled from the scene northbound along with a Black man.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not provide any information regarding a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.