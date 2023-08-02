Grandmother struck in Miami Gardens hit-and-run dies; she was 1 of 3 victims

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One of three people struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver in a Miami Gardens parking lot was taken off life support Sunday and died of her injuries, family members told Local 10 News on Wednesday.

Patricia Garner, 67, was a mother of three and grandmother of seven. Her son was also injured in last Thursday’s crash and two of her grandchildren witnessed what happened.

Family members said she went to the Community Action and Services Center, located at 16405 NW 25th Ave. in Miami Gardens’ Bunche Park neighborhood, to help someone.

Police said Sharon Leola Cox, 62, was behind the wheel at around 11:20 a.m. when she struck the pedestrians in the parking lot. A worker said she had just helped Cox and was able to get her license plate number.

Sharon Leola Cox. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation/WPLG)

Police said Cox was arrested at her home later in the day. Family members told officers that Cox also has a home in Georgia and they believed she would try to flee to the Peach State, the report stated.

As family members gathered around a memorial set up for the beloved matriarch, Garner’s son, Cedric, had a message for the suspect.

“You knew you hit someone. You had a chance to make things right,” Cedric Garner said. “And she didn’t, just continuing to leave on and didn’t do anything until she was caught. It’s the upsetting part. It’s the part that really is upsetting and it’s hard to just wrap my head around.”

Family members are now planning Patricia Garner’s funeral, scheduled for Saturday.

It’s not clear whether Cox, who was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, will face enhanced charges following Gardner’s death.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name.