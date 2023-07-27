3 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday in which three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

Police said the driver was heading north, exiting a parking lot, when the vehicle struck three people who were standing in the parking lot.

The driver then fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

According to police, two pedestrians remained at the scene while one pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.