Suspect killed in Orlando shooting that injured 2 officers had connection to Miami homicide

Authorities have confirmed that a 28-year-old man who was killed in a shootout that injured two Orlando police officers Friday, was also accused of fatally shooting another man last month.

According to detectives, Daton Viel was pronounced dead following a shootout with Orlando police around 11 p.m.

Police said Viel was originally wanted for fatally shooting Michael Williams Jr. on July 10 in northwest Miami Dade.

Michael Williams (middle) pictured with family. (WPLG)

That shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 83rd Street.

Miami-Dade police said Williams was sitting on the front porch of the home when Viel approached him and then shot him as he was running away.

Authorities said Williams was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court records show Viel has had an extensive criminal history that dates back to 2016.

According to jail records, he was previously charged with robbery, assault, battery, burglary and sexual battery on a 14-year-old girl, all happening in Orange County in separate cases.

Local 10 News has also learned that Viel also had a criminal history out of Georgia as well. It includes an arson arrest in 2022.

Miami-Dade police sent the following statement to Local 10 News in support of their fellow officers, which you can read here:

‘It’s a very sad day for our community to learn that two Orlando Police Department officers were shot last night. It’s a constant reminder of the dangers law enforcement face every day while protecting their communities. We will continue to pray for the officers and their family.”

According to Local 10 sister station WKMG, Dr. Michael Cheatham, an Orlando Health chief surgical officer, both Orlando officers are expected to make a full recovery.