Miramar dog attack leaves family shaken, those responsible fined $30K

James St. Louis speaks about the frightening dog attack that his family endured in Miramar earlier this year.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A Miramar woman and mother of four was hospitalized after a dog attack that took place in June.

Her son was also hurt while the father was able to fight off the dog, who later died.

The dog’s owner and the owner of the home it came out of now face more than $30,000 of fines and fees, and the victims hope some good comes from this.

“This was very traumatic, I never would have thought that something like this would have happened to me and my son on our front lawn,” said the mother, who did not want her name used for this story. “It tried to launch at my kids and I just went in front of the kids, my husband told them to just run home and the dog jumped on me and started biting me and dragging me.”

Her arms are covered in scars, reminders of the brutal attack that happened while she and her husband James St. Louis were bringing their four kids home from the park just around the corner.

The dog attacked the mother before turning on the couple’s young son, and then going back to the mom.

It only stopped when St. Louis grabbed two knives from inside and stabbed the dog multiple times.

At a hearing at Miramar City Hall Monday, Special Magistrate Vincent Brown watched body camera video from the day of the attack and listened to testimony about what happened that day.

He eventually ordered the dog’s owner, Andrea Wright, and the owner of the home the dog got out of, Carmelia Newbold, both be fined $15,000 each for the attack, citing a number of previous violations.

“I’m glad that at least something was done this time and hopefully that helps going forward for every other family in the neighborhood,” said St. Louis.

On their way out of city hall, Newbold hid her face from the cameras, denying any part in the situation.

Wright had only one thing to say.

“I apologize for what happened,” she said.

The dog itself did not survive the ordeal, and while their physical health is improving, the family said they are still recovering emotionally.

Their son, who was attacked, apparently says “oh no” every time the family drives down their street.