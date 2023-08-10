Some Florida counties requiring permission from parents before teachers call kids by their nicknames

MIAMI – If a child’s birth name is William, but everyone calls him Billy, his teacher cannot call him Billy without getting a permission slip from his parents.

That is the new policy in some Florida counties regarding student names.

In Seminole County, Collier County and several others, if a student prefers to be called something other than their legal name, the child’s parent must submit written consent before the schools will acknowledge it.

This is in compliance with Florida House Bill 1069.

The bill, which became law after being signed by the governor, prevents teachers from using pronouns and nicknames in school.

Some feel the policy is targeting transgender students, and say teachers are already overwhelmed by what they’re allowed to do or say in the classroom.

Miami-Dade Public Schools does not have a permission form for pronouns and nicknames, but the school board is expected to discuss how to implement HB 1069 during its meeting next Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The first day of school in Miami-Dade County is Thursday, Aug. 17.

We have reached out to Broward schools about its policies regarding HB 1069.

The first day of school in Broward County is Monday, Aug. 21.