88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Sources: 5 Miami-Dade police officers relieved of duty pending investigation

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Doral, Miami-Dade County
Five Miami-Dade police officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation, sources tell Local 10 News.

DORAL, Fla. – Five Miami-Dade police officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation, multiple law enforcement sources told Local 10 News on Friday.

The five officers serve on a team within the department, sources said, but what the investigation entails remained unclear as of Friday afternoon.

It’s also not clear if the investigation is being conducted at the state or federal level.

Local 10 News has contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department seeking more information and comment.

This a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram