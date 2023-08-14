Police: Man tells woman ‘I can rape you if I wanted’ before confrontation, stabbing at Bayside

MIAMI – A man’s series of vulgar and threatening comments to a woman outside downtown Miami’s Bayside Marketplace ultimately led him to stab another woman recording the incident Saturday evening, according to a newly-obtained arrest report.

According to the Miami Police Department report, Richard Jin, 34, of Miami Beach, approached a pair of women standing at a bus stop at the popular shopping destination, located at 401 Biscayne Blvd., just after 7:30 p.m. and began making a series of sexual advances towards one of the women.

Jin told the woman she had a “nice a--,” said “you should f--- me” and told her “I can rape you if I wanted,” police said.

That led the other woman to take out her phone and begin recording, according to police.

Police said Jin snatched the phone from her hand and threw it against the street, leading the victim to run after her phone.

As the woman ran, police said Jin took out a “large” knife from his pocket and began stabbing her multiple times, “aiming for the victim’s neck.”

The woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to her neck, arm and thigh.

Police said they later found Jin outside of the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science at 1101 Biscayne Blvd. and arrested him on charges of attempted felony murder causing injury, robbery by sudden snatching and felony criminal mischief.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $17,500 bond as of late Monday morning, according to jail records.