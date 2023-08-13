Woman stabbed after being approached by man at Bayside Marketplace

Authorities took a man into custody Saturday night following a stabbing incident in Downtown Miami.

It happened at Bayside Marketplace at approximately 7:35 p.m.

According to police, officers responded after receiving reports of a woman who had been stabbed in the arm and in the leg.

Witnesses said it started during an argument. A group of a women said the suspect was speaking to them inappropriately and the argument quickly escalated, and that’s when he allegedly stabbed one of the women.

The man then ran off but police officers were able to catch him soon after.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital by fire rescue workers in stable condition, authorities said.