South Florida mourns loss of ex-NFL running back Alex Collins following fatal motorcycle accident

South Florida community mourns death of ex-NFL running back Alex Collins who was killed in a motorcycle accident last weekend.

PLANTATION, Fla. – South Florida is now mourning the loss of 28-year-old Alex Collins, a former NFL running back who was killed in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Local 10 News spoke with Larry Blustein, of WQAM radio, who has covered football in South Florida for decades and is one of the most well-respected recruiting experts in the country.

“Whether it be in Seattle or Baltimore or Arkansas or South Plantation, he was always special,” said Blustein. “It’s going to be a huge loss. I had an opportunity from a young age to know him and see him grow from a kid to a really, really impressive adult.”

Blustein said he first heard about Collins’ talent when he was playing youth football, but it was his personality that really stood out to him.

“Just one of those kids you say to yourself if he stays, everything happens for him and he stays healthy, he could be pretty special and he was, not just as a football player and an athlete, but a person as well,” he said.

Collins was a star at South Plantation High School and best known for being one of the top running backs in the country. He also played basketball and lacrosse for the Paladins before playing football on Saturdays at Arkansas and on Sundays for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.

But as tributes from his teammates and coaches continue to flood social media, all of them seem to admire not only his talent on the field, but his positive demeanor off the field.

“Just one of those great people that everybody liked and for a reason, he (Collins) was that type of guy,” said Blustein.

Collins was driving eastbound on his motorcycle along Oakland Park Boulevard Sunday evening just after 10 p.m. when Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned from the westbound lanes onto Northwest 33rd Avenue, causing both vehicles to collide.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News was told the driver of the other vehicle did cooperate with police following the incident.