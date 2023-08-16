City leaders, residents calling on HUD to fix deplorable conditions at Opa-locka apartment complex

From black mold to vermin, the residents of an apartment complex in Opa-locka said they’ve been forced to live with a plethora of unlivable problems for years.

On Wednesday, City leaders held a news conference after residents at the Glorieta Gardens apartments, located in the 1300 block of Alexandra Drive, were reportedly living in deplorable conditions.

The complex has around 250 apartments and residents told Local 10 News that they are dealing with an infestation of roaches, rats, and even snakes.

Opa-locka City Manager Darvin Williams described one apartment that had feces and raw sewage bubbling up in the kitchen sink.

Williams said management has changed several times, adding that the complex is private property and under contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, which is federally funded.

He says the goal now is to find out what resources are available and what HUD can do for the residents that are suffering.

“Back when this was private property that is compensated and paid for through a HUD contract to allow those residents to live there, that requires HUD to take the first steps as this is their contract and they have privity with the private developer,” Williams said.

Residents said their time and their patience are running out, with their health still on the line.

“I have mushrooms, which are the last stages of the mold— they’re growing from the rooftop in my kitchen. Rats big and small— I woke up this morning and there were two on the mouse trap,” said Glorieta Gardens resident Deidre Thomas.

“It’s very unfair,” said Glorieta resident Jasmine Wimes. “It’s not livable. Just because we’re low income, doesn’t mean we should live uncomfortable.”

Since the apartments at Glorieta Gardens are considered to be publicly subsidized units, residents say they can’t just leave and find affordable places to live.

Local 10 News reached out to HUD officials to see if they were going to help the residents that were living in these conditions.