Man accused of kidnapping woman to rape her in Miami-Dade

DORAL, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday night accused of kidnapping a woman to rape her at his place in Miami-Dade County.

Abdiel Legra kidnapped the woman on Wednesday in Opa-locka, and he took her to his house near the corner of Southwest 96 Avenue and 12 Street, according to the arrest form.

Legra sexually abused the woman and freed her on Thursday, according to the arrest report. Opa-locka police officers arrested Legra and surrendered him to Miami-Dade detectives in Doral.

After questioning him, the detectives arrested Legra at about 2:20 a.m., on Friday and corrections officers booked him at about 4 a.m. and held him without bond, records show.

Legra is facing charges in two cases: One is for sexual battery, and the other is for kidnapping and battery.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.