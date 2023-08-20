Activists hold vigil to grieve death of captive orca Lolita at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – The Miami Seaquarium reopened on Sunday after closing the park on Saturday to deal with the aftermath of the death of the captive orca whale Lolita, also known as Tokitae and Toki.

The beloved orca died of a renal condition on Friday after exhibiting “serious signs” of discomfort, according to the Seaquarium’s announcement.

Activists like Valerie Howell had been protesting for her release for decades. Howell said she asked for the orca’s release for over 30 years and had hoped for her freedom.

“I think her legacy is demonstrating to the world that captivity is just not the right thing to do,” Howell said.

The Miami Seaquarium used construction equipment to pull the 5,000-pound lifeless whale out of the 80-feet long, 35-feet wide, and 20-feet deep tank where she lived and a refrigerated semi-trailer truck to deliver her to the University of Georgia.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Team pulls out Lolita out of Miami Seaquarium tank

The orca was captured in 1970 and performed with trainers as a tourist attraction for decades in the same tank at the park in Miami’s Virginia Key.

The Lummi, a Native American tribe, wanted the orca to return to her native Pacific Northwest. There was a natural sea pen in the waters where her family still swims.

Eduardo Albor, the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company, which has operated the Miami Seaquarium since last year, agreed to the move. They were working with Friends of Toki, a nonprofit organization. Jim Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts owner, had agreed to help cover the cost.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Team uses tractor trailer to remove Lolita from park

Federal and state regulators still needed to approve the plan amid the whale’s chronic health problems.

“Plans to make this move came too late, and Lolita was denied even a minute of freedom from her grinding 53 years in captivity,” said Ingrid Newkirk, president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, in a statement.

Newkirk also called on the Miami Seaquarium to continue with plans to send the dolphin that was Lolita’s tankmate to a seaside sanctuary, along with all of the other dolphins in captivity.

Newkirk said PETA also wants SeaWorld to “learn from this tragedy” and free the orca Corky that she said has been in captivity for nearly 54 years.