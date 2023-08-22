WATCH LIVE: Miramar police hold news conference on deadly 2022 double shooting

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police were scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday morning alongside family members of the victims in a 2022 double homicide.

The deadly drive-by shooting happened on the evening March 17, 2022 outside Poohchello’s Restaurant, located in a shopping center at County Line Road and Southwest 69th Avenue.

Brent Hart, 25, and Dumas Cherizol-Amilcar, 27, were killed.

In addition to the Hart and Amilcar families, the lead detective in the case was scheduled to speak.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.