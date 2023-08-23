Fort Lauderdale man accused of armed robbery in Miami parking garage

Detectives arrested Brandon Hudson on Tuesday in Broward County to face charges in Miami-Dade County for an armed robbery in May.

MIAMI – Video from the Miami Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center shows two crooks were following their victim at Northwest Second Avenue and 24 Street in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, records show.

Once the man parked at the garage at 8101 Biscayne Boulevard, next to a building with lofts in Miami’s Upper East Side area, a gunman stole his Rolex, a wallet with $500, and an iPhone on May 27, according to an arrest warrant issued in June.

The robber ”pointed a black firearm at him, opened the driver’s side door, and ordered him to take off his Rolex watch ... then ordered him to empty his pockets ... pulled the victim out of his vehicle and told him to lay on the ground,” Detective Christopher Pujadas wrote in his affidavit for the arrest warrant.

Brandon Davaria Hudson was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday facing charges for the robbery after detectives arrested him on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Hudson was driving the getaway car, a white Dodge Challenger, that Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to find on May 28, in Fort Lauderdale, after a detective found the parking garage’s surveillance video showed the license plate, according to Pujadas.

The owner of the car told a detective that Hudson had rented the Dodge from him, and the car’s GPS data helped a detective to find surveillance video of Hudson with the Dodge at a gas station in Hallandale Beach after the May 27 robbery, according to Pujadas.

Hudson’s cell phone data also shows him making outgoing calls in Wynwood, and about four minutes after the robbery in the Upper East Side, according to Pujadas.

Prosecutors filed a case against Hudson on Wednesday for armed robbery with a firearm, a non-bondable first-degree felony. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Daryl E. Trawick is presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.