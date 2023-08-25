85º

Duo in pickup truck has been capturing and caging ducks in Broward, witnesses say

Residents in Pembroke Pines and Plantation: Cruel duck hunters are trespassing, battered a man

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

PLANTATION, Fla. – Men in masks are capturing and using alcohol to torture ducks in several neighborhoods in Broward County, according to witnesses.

A Pembroke Pines resident said she has been living in the neighborhood for nearly two decades and the ducks never bothered anybody, yet the culprits have left ducks blind and unable to fly.

Surveillance cameras captured images showing two men chasing the ducks with a net, taking a duck to a pickup truck, and throwing the helpless bird into a small cage.

In Plantation, witnesses said two men attacked a resident who attempted to defend the ducks, and they had arrived in a pickup truck with yellow cages and trespassed private property.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

