Keys deputy arrested for battery in Florida City, sheriff says

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A Florida Keys deputy was arrested by Florida City police on a misdemeanor battery warrant Friday, according to his employer, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Deputy Wardell Hanna was wanted in connection to an Aug. 12 incident at a car wash parking lot.

Linhardt said Hanna struck a 37-year-old Homestead man during an argument.

Hanna was nearing his five-year anniversary with the sheriff’s office at the time of his arrest: officials said he was hired Aug. 28, 2018.

“We will investigate this fully and take appropriate action,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a news release. “As always, I am committed to ensuring the community knows all that happens in this agency — good and bad.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about Hanna’s arrest Friday, including the exact incident location or what led to the dispute.

His mugshot was not available in Miami-Dade County’s jail records as of early Friday evening.

Linhardt said MCSO will conduct its own internal investigation into the incident.